City asks for input on peninsula’s future, neighborhoods, businesses and mobility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is launching a “Peninsula Plan” focused on the growth and improvement of the area over the next 10-20 years. As a way to get the project going, the city hosted community sessions where people could engage with interactive exhibits about parts of the plan.

The five themes and stations included community happenings, economic development, water plans, neighborhood plans, and mobility exhibits. People were asked to place stickers on maps of where they live and work and to put sticky notes with answers under questions about the areas and themes.

Keith Sanders works at MUSC and lives in Ansonborough. He says he’s excited to see the peninsula get its own dedicated plan.

“In addition to the sticky notes, I’m looking forward to meeting each of the different city employees responsible for these areas. Because these are the guys and gals doing the hard work and I really want to see what they’re like, and press on one of our interests,” Keith Sanders says.

His daughter, Terrey Sanders also lives in Ansonborough and goes to law school downtown. She recently founded a grassroots organization dedicated to responsible development relating to Charleston.

“I will probably put on one of the sticky notes, you know, just making sure that we are looking at things responsibly and holistically,” Torrey Sanders says.

People read and talked about everything from bike lanes and public music venues, to seawall work and the future of the business district.

Stephen Fletcher is the Director of Economic Development at Lowcountry Local First. He came out to learn more about what the plan can do in terms of highlighting and helping local businesses.

“I’m here to see how we can encourage the folks who are part of this to just remind themselves that it’s important to make the city accommodating to local independent businesses as much as possible,” Fletcher says.

The peninsula plan is one of many master plans the city has and leaders say it’s launch will allow for specific projects and ideas to work for the people of the peninsula.

Jack Wedge, who lives and bikes to work and school downtown, says the mobility theme really stood out to him as important.

“I try to walk and bike pretty much everywhere and sometimes it’s really great other areas, it’s really difficult. So I think they have some plans like moving forward that are really positive. And hopefully, they continue to take even more steps forward that are just better for hopefully all kinds of citizens,” Wedge says.

The city says project leaders will announce the next steps after reviewing the feedback from the workshops.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.