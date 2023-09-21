SC Lottery
City of Hanahan names new police chief

Rick Gebhardt will be filling the role of police chief, according to a Facebook post from the Hanahan Police Department.(Hanahan Police Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department has a new leader.

Rick Gebhardt will be filling the role of police chief, according to a Facebook post from the Hanahan Police Department.

Chief Gebhardt is no stranger to the Lowcountry. He began his civilian law enforcement career in 2001 with the North Charleston Police Department, the post states. Gebhardt has also served with the Isle of Palms and the Summerville Police Departments.

“Chief Gebhardt’s vision includes operating a respected and trusted police department in a safe and just community where everyone is respected and protected; reducing crime and violence through fair and impartial policing while upholding the Constitutions of the United States and the State of South Carolina; building trust and partnerships with the community; protecting the rights of all people; and serving the community with compassion and understanding,” the post reads.

According to the police department, Gebhardt began his law enforcement career in 1997 as a member of the United States Air Force Security Forces. He served as an entry controller, patrolman, alarm response team leader and alarm monitor while enlisted. He also deployed to Kuwait as part of Operation Desert Fox and Albania as part of Operations Allied Force and Shining Hope.

The police department says Gebhardt is an active member of the FBI National Academy Associates, FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, Fraternal Order of Police and Police Futurists International.

Former Police Chief Dennis Turner announced his retirement after 25 years in July. He officially retired on Sept. 15.

