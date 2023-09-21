Deon Tedder certified winner of the SC Senate 42 primary after recount

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Board of Elections says Deon Tedder is the certified winner of the SC Senate 42 primary runoff.

Officials recounted ballots on Thursday morning after the Democratic primary race between two state representatives ended with a 1% or less margin of victory Tuesday.

The Charleston County Board of Elections certified their results on Thursday in favor of State Rep. Deon Tedder in the race over State Rep. Wendell Gilliard.

The board said Tedder garnered a total of 2,065 votes in the county for Tuesday’s election. They said Gilliard garnered a total of 2,053 votes.

Before the certification, the board held hearings for 10 provisional ballots that were cast in the election. The board voted to not count eight of the 10 votes. The two provisional ballots were split between Tedder and Gilliard, each gaining one vote.

The board also revealed two of the ballots that were not counted were from voters who tried to vote in the election twice.

Charleston County Board of Elections Executive Director Isaac Cramer said those two ballots have been forwarded to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for investigation. State law prohibits the board from identifying who those votes were cast for, as they are sealed ballots.

The eight ballots that were not counted during Thursday’s hearing were the only ones that were not counted throughout the entire election, Cramer said.

Once the votes were certified, an automatic recount was triggered due to a 1% or less margin of victory. Cramer said the recount is expected to take a few hours.

Dorchester County said they are in the process of certifying the results of the election in their county, though the vote totals are much less than in Charleston County.

Election officials said a total of 57 ballots were cast in Dorchester County. In that county, Gilliard won by just one vote over Tedder, 29-28.

The Charleston County Board of Elections is expected to reconvene at 2:30 p.m. to certify the results of the recount.

Following that, the state will certify the results of the overall election, announcing an official winner of the runoff sometime Thursday afternoon.

The winner of the primary runoff will face Republican nominee Rosa Kay on Nov. 7. Kay said she had no comment on her potential future opponent.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.