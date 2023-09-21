SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Lanes close after two-vehicle crash on Folly Road

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a two-vehicle crash on Folly Road has caused lanes to be closed on Thursday.

In a tweet, the police department says the two-vehicle crash happened on Folly Road at the Wappoo Cut Bridge.

They say all lanes are closed from James Island to West Ashley, but one lane is open from West Ashley to James Island.

Officers are still on the scene and tell drivers to seek alternate routes.

