Former Lowcountry lawmaker David Mack III dies

Former South Carolina Rep. David Mack III has died at age 69.
Former South Carolina Rep. David Mack III has died at age 69.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who served Charleston and Dorchester Counties for nearly a quarter-century in the State House has died.

Former Democratic State Rep. David Mack III has died, according to his widow, Sheryl.

Mack was 69 years old.

He served in the South Carolina House representing District 109, which covers parts of Charleston and Dorchester Counties. He served in that seat from 1996 to 2020 when he decided not to run for reelection.

In a statement posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Gov. Henry McMaster called Mack “a remarkable public servant and a true gentleman.”

“He demonstrated a genuine kindness to and compassion for all he encountered,” McMaster said.

The governor said he would order State House flags to be lowered to half-staff on the day of his funeral.

South Carolina House Democrats also posted a tribute to Mack.

“He made our state - and his community - a better place. We will miss him dearly,” the group said on X.

Born Dec. 13, 1953, in Charleston, Mack graduated with a bachelor of sciences degree from Howard University in 1975, according to his biography at the South Carolina State House website.

He also served with the North Charleston Branch of the NAACP and on the Board of Directors for the South Carolina Coalition for Black Voter Participation and was co-chair of the Progressive Network, his bio states.

Mack was a businessman and also was the longtime host of a public affairs radio show on Saturdays.

He is survived by his wife and their three children.

Funeral plans were not immediately available.

