SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘I want to take responsibility’: Murdaugh pleads guilty on federal financial crimes

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murduagh will be back in a federal courtroom today to plead guilty to his alleged financial crimes.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murduagh entered a guilty plea to 22 federal charges on financial crimes Thursday morning.

Murdaugh is accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients during his time as a lawyer.

District Judge Richard Gergel asked Murdaugh if he was entering the guilty plea of his own free will.

“I want to take responsibility. I want my son to see me take responsibility,” Murdaugh said. “It’s my hope by taking responsibility that people I’ve hurt can begin to heal.”

Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a plea deal Tuesday on the various charges, which range from conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud to bank fraud and money laundering.

As part of the deal, prosecutors would recommend Murdaugh’s sentence run concurrently with any sentence given to him on the state level for financial crimes.

Murdaugh will also be forced to pay restitution as set by the court.

He is already serving two life sentences for the deaths of his wife and son.

He also will be back in court in November on more than 100 state financial charges.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a bridge on Frampton Road damaged early...
Bridge damaged in early-morning train derailment must be replaced, SCDOT says
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
Anton Shamir Polite, 34, of North Charleston, (left) is charged with five counts of...
Charleston Police arrest 2 on drug charges
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’

Latest News

A district court judge has ruled that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, can not be held...
Meta, Facebook can not be held liable radicalization of Dylann Roof, judge rules
Former South Carolina Rep. David Mack III has died at age 69.
Former Lowcountry lawmaker David Mack III dies
Georgetown Police say they have identified a 17-year-old they are searching for in connection...
Police search for 17-year-old in Georgetown shooting
The National Hurricane Center placed a 40% chance of development for a storm system to the east...
System could develop into Subtropical Storm Ophelia off coast by Saturday