Investigation underway after 3rd bomb threat in 3 days to N. Charleston school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says an investigation into an unverified bomb threat is underway.

It’s the third such threat to A.C. Corcoran Elementary School in as many days, Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said.

Students at the school on Thursday were placed in a hold and secure status, meaning the doors were locked while police investigated, Pruitt said.

All three threats were made by phone.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

