SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Late-night hosts cancel ‘Strike Force Three’ live show after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19

Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.
Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.(X/@jimmykimmel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert have canceled their “Strike Force Three” show in Las Vegas after Kimmel tested positive for COVID-19.

Kimmel made the announcement on social media and said everyone would get a refund, but that they were working to reschedule.

The live event would have united the three late-night hosts on stage for the first time.

The trio launched the “Strike Force Five” podcast alongside Seth Meyers and John Oliver in August, months after the start of the writers’ strike.

Proceeds from the “Strike Force Five” podcast support staff from all five late-night talk shows who are not receiving income due to the strike.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a bridge on Frampton Road damaged early...
Bridge damaged in early-morning train derailment must be replaced, SCDOT says
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
Anton Shamir Polite, 34, of North Charleston, (left) is charged with five counts of...
Charleston Police arrest 2 on drug charges
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster has officially made September Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness...
‘Don’t Risk It’ campaign raises awareness for Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder
Gov. Henry McMaster has officially made September Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness...
VIDEO: September is Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder awareness month in SC
The North Charleston Police Department is warning drivers of a crash impacting Highway 78...
Highway 78 in North Charleston reopens after crash
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.
Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping