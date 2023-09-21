SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Murdaugh in court Thursday for guilty plea on federal financial crimes

Disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murduagh will be back in a federal courtroom today to plead guilty to his alleged financial crimes.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murduagh will be back in a federal courtroom today to plead guilty to his alleged financial crimes.

Murdaugh is accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients during his time as a lawyer.

His attorneys filed a plea deal Tuesday. It has yet to be approved by a judge.

Court documents show Murdaugh is agreeing to plead guilty to 22 federal financial charges ranging from conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

As part of the deal, prosecutors will recommend Murdaugh’s sentence run concurrently with any sentence given to him on the state level for financial crimes.

Murdaugh will also be forced to pay restitution as set by the court.

He’s already serving two life sentences for the deaths of his wife and son.

He also will be back in court in November on more than 100 state financial charges.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a bridge on Frampton Road damaged early...
Bridge damaged in early-morning train derailment must be replaced, SCDOT says
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
Anton Shamir Polite, 34, of North Charleston, (left) is charged with five counts of...
Charleston Police arrest 2 on drug charges
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’

Latest News

Rick Gebhardt will be filling the role of police chief, according to a Facebook post from the...
City of Hanahan names new police chief
The possibility of having an early childhood learning center on James Island is one step closer...
Charleston Co. School District continues discussion on early learning center
This week we’re introducing you to two dogs that are up for adoption from the Hallie Hill...
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Kenzie and Scarlett
Rick Gebhardt will be filling the role of police chief, according to a Facebook post from the...
VIDEO: City of Hanahan names new police chief