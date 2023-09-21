Murdaugh in court Thursday for guilty plea on federal financial crimes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murduagh will be back in a federal courtroom today to plead guilty to his alleged financial crimes.

Murdaugh is accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients during his time as a lawyer.

His attorneys filed a plea deal Tuesday. It has yet to be approved by a judge.

Court documents show Murdaugh is agreeing to plead guilty to 22 federal financial charges ranging from conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

As part of the deal, prosecutors will recommend Murdaugh’s sentence run concurrently with any sentence given to him on the state level for financial crimes.

Murdaugh will also be forced to pay restitution as set by the court.

He’s already serving two life sentences for the deaths of his wife and son.

He also will be back in court in November on more than 100 state financial charges.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.