Police search for 17-year-old in Georgetown shooting

Georgetown Police say they have identified a 17-year-old they are searching for in connection with a shooting late Wednesday night.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police say they are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in a shooting that left another teen injured Wednesday night.

Police have not released the name of the person they are looking for.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Highmarket Street at approximately 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a gunshot victim. There, they found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, Maj. Nelson Brown said.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Brown said the investigation is ongoing and that police planned to release more details as they become available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Georgetown Police at 843-545-4300 or the Police Tip Line at 843-545-4400.

