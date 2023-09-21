Portions of east coast under tropical storm warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical storm warning is now in effect from North Carolina northward into New England as a potential tropical storm system forms off the coast.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Cape Fear, North Carolina, northward to Fenwick Island, Delaware, including Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, and the Chesapeake Bay south of Smith Point.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from Surf City, North Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia, and the for the Chesapeake Bay south of Smith Point, including Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

At 11 a.m., the disturbance, which could become Subtropical Storm Ophelia by Saturday, was centered near latitude 28.7 North, longitude 75.9 West. The system is moving toward the north near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through early Friday.

A north-northwestward to northward motion is forecast by late Friday and continue into the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is expected to approach the coast of North Carolina within the warning area Friday night and early Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm as it approaches the coast of North Carolina.

Regardless of whether the system become a tropical storm, the system is expected to bring tropical-storm conditions to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coast.

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist said subtropical systems generally are not as strong and do not develop as rapidly as a tropical system.

“Whether it’s subtropical or not, the effects will be the same: heavy rain, gusty winds and large waves from North Carolina into the mid-Atlantic,” he said.

But Sovine said the forecast is better for the Lowcountry.

“Friday is expected to be a breezy day with some showers, but most of the Lowcountry won’t get any rain,” he said. The rain recorded across the Lowcountry early Thursday isn’t related to the storm system.

“There will be high surf and dangerous rip currents at Lowcountry beaches starting later Thursday through early Saturday,” he said.

The National Hurricane Center places a 30% chance of development by Saturday.

Hurricane Nigel moving quickly to the northeast

At 5 a.m., the center of Hurricane Nigel was located near latitude 40.6 North, longitude 47.8 West, or about 495 miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada. Nigel is moving toward the northeast near 30 mph and this motion is expected to continue the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Nigel is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 977 mb or 28.85 inches.

Tropical wave being watched in eastern Atlantic

A tropical wave located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

The National Hurricane Center says environmental conditions could help the storm develop into a tropical depression by the weekend or early next week as it moves west at about 10 to 15 mph.

If it becomes a tropical storm, the next name on the list would be Phillipe.

But it is far too early to tell where the system may go or whether it would have any direct impacts on the Lowcountry.

