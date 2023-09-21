Search underway for Beaufort Co. attempted murder suspect

SHELDON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is in an active search for a wanted man.

Andre L. Greene, 39, of Sheldon, is wanted for attempted murder, deputies say.

Deputies are searching the area of Bonaire Estates off Parris Island Gateway where there is an increased law enforcement presence.

Greene was identified as the suspect in the Sept. 11 shooting at the Oyotunji African Village in Sheldon that left one man injured.

He was seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts and is armed, deputies say.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

