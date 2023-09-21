Subtropical storm may develop off our coast on Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center is keeping odds of development at 40% with the disturbance off the east coast of Florida. A non-tropical area of low pressure will develop tonight and begin moving northward. It may acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves toward North Carolina. If it acquires enough, it may be considered a Subtropical Depression or Subtropical Storm(Ophelia). There is even a slight chance that it completely sheds its subtropical nature briefly as it moves onshore in North Carolina, north of Wilmington, on Saturday.

Regardless of this storm being named or not, it appears that it will pass far enough offshore to limit impacts along our coast. The heaviest rain should stay offshore - in fact, it may bring little to no rain for many. The best chance of rain will be along or north of I-26 where the outermost rain bands may brush the area Friday afternoon/evening. It will be breezy Friday and Friday night w/ gusts to 30-35 mph. Along the beaches, and in Georgetown County, we may see wind gusts over 40 mph depending on the eventual track of the storm.

The strongest winds will be closer to the center as it moves toward NC. The wind direction should be offshore for much of the storm limiting significant coastal flooding. There will be some high surf along the coast with a high risk of rip currents at the beaches Friday and Saturday.

For most of us, the best chance of rain will come today(not directly associated with that storm). Tomorrow and tomorrow night will be the breeziest. And then the weekend weather is looking pretty good!

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 81.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. Breezy. High 78.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 80.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.

