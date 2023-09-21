Summerville Police investigating after gunshot heard near school bus stop

SC Lottery
The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a gunshot was heard near a Summerville High School bus stop on Thursday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Sep. 21, 2023
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a gunshot was heard near a Summerville High School bus stop on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a Summerville High School bus stop in the Creekside Mobile Home Park for a reported gunshot at 9:05 a.m., Capt. Chris Hirsch says.

Hirsch says there was an argument between students at the bus stop.

The report of the gunshot was determined to be true and a student was detained, according to Hirsch.

He also says a weapon was not found and no injuries were reported.

The Summerville Police Department is investigating and is being assisted by Dorchester District Two security officers.

