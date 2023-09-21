U-Haul smashes into mobile home in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire-Rescue said no one was injured after a U-Haul crashed into the side of a mobile home on I-95 Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said the truck pulling the mobile home had stopped on the side of the highway after experiencing problems. The driver of the truck and the escort vehicle driver had each crawled under the mobile home to make repairs.

The mobile home was hit by the U-Haul while they were trying to make repairs to the axle. The side of the U-Haul was ripped off and about two feet of the mobile home was damaged, firefighters said. The contents of the U-Haul was spilled onto the interstate and several other cars were damaged after hitting debris.

The crash caused a more than five mile backup on I-95.

