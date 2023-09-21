SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Working from home is better for the environment, study says

A news study says working from home is better for the environment.
A news study says working from home is better for the environment.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Employees advocating for remote work might have another positive in their favor.

A new study found working from home is better for the environment.

The study’s authors said it could cut a person’s carbon footprint by 58% compared to in-office work.

Hybrid work also had an impact. Working from home two to four days a week cut a person’s carbon footprint by up to 29%.

One day spent working at home did not make a significant difference.

The study analyzed multiple data sets, including energy consumption surveys and Microsoft employee data.

Several of the researchers were also Microsoft employees.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
UAW members including Scott Kralovic, wearing a mask, work the picket line during a strike...
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike
FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Officers kept Elijah McClain in neck hold despite pleas of ‘I can’t breathe,’ prosecutors say
Amir Goleston, 40, was sentenced to federal prison after entering guilty pleas to 20 counts of...
Charleston County man sentenced after pleading guilty to wire fraud