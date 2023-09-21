YWCA recognizes 12 outstanding women from South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Women from all professions are being honored as part of the YWCA Greater Charleston’s “What Women Bring” awards.
They will be recognized on October 4 at a luncheon by the same name, which will be held at Trident Technical College in North Charleston at the Conference Center at Thornley Campus.
This year, 12 women from across South Carolina are being recognized for their outstanding contributions in the areas of business, community, health, entrepreneurship and culture.
Live 5′s Ann McGill will serve as emcee for the event.
“The event is about women, empowering women,” YWCA Greater Charleston Executive Director LaVanda Brown said.
Several of this year’s honorees work and serve communities in the Tri-County.
- Liz Ashley, Chief Executive Officer, Align
- Loretta T. Bookard, Vice President, Youth Service, Alston Wilkes Society
- Candice Cohen, CEO and Founder, Girl Go Hustle, CēSuite Digital Agency
- Lee Deas, Founder & Visionary, ObviousLee
- Zandrina Dunning, CEO & Artistic Director, The ZD Experience
- Tasha V. Joyner, Project Prevent Program Officer, Charleston County School District
- Megan Manigault, Founder & Executive Director, I Am Voices, Inc.
- Jennifer Owens, Vice President, Associate General Counsel, Sonepar USA
- Akua Katelyn Page, Independent Gullah Geechee Language Activist & Educator
- Marcela Rabens, Director, Universal Latin News, Charleston
- Nilsy Rapalo, Wellness Director, Circulos de Bienestar, LLC
- Laurie A. Smith, Chief of Staff, Explore Charleston
