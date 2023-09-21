YWCA recognizes 12 outstanding women from South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Women from all professions are being honored as part of the YWCA Greater Charleston’s “What Women Bring” awards.

They will be recognized on October 4 at a luncheon by the same name, which will be held at Trident Technical College in North Charleston at the Conference Center at Thornley Campus.

This year, 12 women from across South Carolina are being recognized for their outstanding contributions in the areas of business, community, health, entrepreneurship and culture.

Live 5′s Ann McGill will serve as emcee for the event.

“The event is about women, empowering women,” YWCA Greater Charleston Executive Director LaVanda Brown said.

This year, 12 women from across South Carolina are being recognized for their outstanding contributions in the areas of business, community, health, entrepreneurship, and culture. (YWCA)

Several of this year’s honorees work and serve communities in the Tri-County.

Liz Ashley, Chief Executive Officer, Align

Loretta T. Bookard, Vice President, Youth Service, Alston Wilkes Society

Candice Cohen, CEO and Founder, Girl Go Hustle, CēSuite Digital Agency

Lee Deas, Founder & Visionary, ObviousLee

Zandrina Dunning, CEO & Artistic Director, The ZD Experience

Tasha V. Joyner, Project Prevent Program Officer, Charleston County School District

Megan Manigault, Founder & Executive Director, I Am Voices, Inc.

Jennifer Owens, Vice President, Associate General Counsel, Sonepar USA

Akua Katelyn Page, Independent Gullah Geechee Language Activist & Educator

Marcela Rabens, Director, Universal Latin News, Charleston

Nilsy Rapalo, Wellness Director, Circulos de Bienestar, LLC

Laurie A. Smith, Chief of Staff, Explore Charleston

This year, 12 women from across South Carolina are being recognized for their outstanding contributions in the areas of business, community, health, entrepreneurship, and culture. (YWCA)

For more information about the YWCA and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.