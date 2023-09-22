SC Lottery
1 killed, 3 injured in Berkeley County crash

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured when the car they were traveling in was involved in a head-on collision.

The crash happened on College Park Road near Semester Lane around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a 2007 Ford SUV was going west on College Park Road when a 2015 Honda sedan going east crossed the center lane and collided with the SUV head on.

A passenger in the Honda later died at the hospital. The driver and other two passengers were injured and taken to an area hospital, Ridgeway said.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

