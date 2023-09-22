18-year-old identified in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person who died in a head-on crash in Summerville.

Karel Williams Jr., 18, of Summerville, died at the hospital from injuries he received in the crash, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said three others were injured when the car they were traveling in was involved in a head-on collision.

The crash happened on College Park Road near Semester Lane around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a 2007 Ford SUV was going west on College Park Road when a 2015 Honda sedan going east crossed the center lane and collided with the SUV head-on.

Williams was a passenger in the Honda. The driver and the other two passengers were injured and taken to an area hospital, Ridgeway said.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

