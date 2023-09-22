Charleston Animal Society calls on fosters for big dogs
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big dogs need big hearts.
That’s what Charleston Animal Society is saying in its plea for emergency fosters.
The shelter is seeking fosters to take a large dog home for two weeks.
They’re asking those interested to come by the shelter between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday to get paired with a dog.
The shelter will provide everything needed to care for the foster.
