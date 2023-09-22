SC Lottery
Charleston Animal Society calls on fosters for big dogs

That's what Charleston Animal Society is saying in its plea for emergency fosters.
That’s what Charleston Animal Society is saying in its plea for emergency fosters.(WMBF News)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big dogs need big hearts.

That’s what Charleston Animal Society is saying in its plea for emergency fosters.

The shelter is seeking fosters to take a large dog home for two weeks.

They’re asking those interested to come by the shelter between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday to get paired with a dog.

The shelter will provide everything needed to care for the foster.

