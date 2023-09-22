Charleston Animal Society calls on fosters for big dogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big dogs need big hearts.

That’s what Charleston Animal Society is saying in its plea for emergency fosters.

The shelter is seeking fosters to take a large dog home for two weeks.

They’re asking those interested to come by the shelter between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday to get paired with a dog.

The shelter will provide everything needed to care for the foster.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.