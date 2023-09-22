SC Lottery
Charleston Co. Council approves the rezoning of Andell West

Developers now look to bring grocery store and businesses into the area
By Skyler Hill
Updated: 31 minutes ago
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council came together to discuss several topics, including the Andell West development on Kiawah Island.

The board approved the rezoning of Andell West from a residential property to a commercial property Thursday. On commercial property, residential building is strictly prohibited. The land can and will be used for commercial use such as developing a larger grocery store, restaurants and bars.

“There has been tremendous growth out there on the end of the island so there is a need for additional grocery store space,” Charleston County Council Vice Chair Jenny Honeycutt said. “[So] that was the primary tenet that was going to change; add some space for the grocery store but certainly other available space for commercial opportunities.

Many residents of the area have been complaining about the traffic this might bring onto the island, but steps have been taken to ensure the opposite.

“Well, first we’ve done a traffic study so we know that it can accommodate the traffic we anticipate, said Honeycutt. “Second, the applicant has spent a lot of time working with the community, with various stakeholders and not just Kiawah and Seabrook, but other adjacent landowners. It’s really developed a continuous property that aligns with what’s there, so we’re confident that it’ll be a great resource for the community.”

Once the developers receive Thursday’s approval, they can begin to move forward with the project.

