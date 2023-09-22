SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

City, Charleston Co. officials to host joint electric vehicle education event

Charleston County and the city of Charleston are hosting a “Drive Electric Charleston” event to...
Charleston County and the city of Charleston are hosting a “Drive Electric Charleston” event to educate you on all things electric vehicle-related.(Source: WBTV)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re interested in learning more about electric vehicles, you have an opportunity to get your questions answered on Saturday.

Charleston County and the city of Charleston are hosting a “Drive Electric Charleston” event to educate you on all things electric vehicle-related.

Saturday’s event will give residents a chance to speak with electric vehicle owners, learn about available tax incentives and at-home charging.

Dealers, industry experts, charging station companies and mechanics are all expected to be in attendance.

Officials say their goal with this event is to bring awareness to this new technology and help people feel more comfortable with it.

“I think a lot of people have a lot of questions, they don’t know how it works, and that’s totally fair,” Director of Sustainability for the City of Charleston Katie McKain said. “It’s a new technology, so that’s really the idea.”

Saturday’s free event is from 12 to 4 p.m. at Tradesman Brewing Company at 1647 King St. Extension.

There will also be food trucks, vendors and a chance to win some raffle prizes for attendees.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ophelia formed off the coast of the Carolinas Friday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off Carolinas
The suspect drove off the road and directly at the deputy before hitting the power pole and...
Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of vehicle narrowly missing deputy
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two...
North Charleston Police look to ID suspects in ATM robbery
Alex Murdaugh in court in Beaufort County.
‘I want to take responsibility’: Murdaugh pleads guilty on federal financial crimes
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured when the...
18-year-old identified in Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

The United States Department of Education announced Sept. 15 it will allocate $199 million...
$10 million pilot program to help SC post-grad students with disabilities
Three Mount Pleasant mothers are leading a fight for a state child luring law after an incident...
Mothers petition for child luring law after incident in Mount Pleasant park
A recent fire inspection by the Cainhoy Rural Fire and Rescue Department found a total of 64...
Charleston apartment complex sees 64 fire safety violations
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured when the...
18-year-old identified in Berkeley Co. crash