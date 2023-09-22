City, Charleston Co. officials to host joint electric vehicle education event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re interested in learning more about electric vehicles, you have an opportunity to get your questions answered on Saturday.

Charleston County and the city of Charleston are hosting a “Drive Electric Charleston” event to educate you on all things electric vehicle-related.

Saturday’s event will give residents a chance to speak with electric vehicle owners, learn about available tax incentives and at-home charging.

Dealers, industry experts, charging station companies and mechanics are all expected to be in attendance.

Officials say their goal with this event is to bring awareness to this new technology and help people feel more comfortable with it.

“I think a lot of people have a lot of questions, they don’t know how it works, and that’s totally fair,” Director of Sustainability for the City of Charleston Katie McKain said. “It’s a new technology, so that’s really the idea.”

Saturday’s free event is from 12 to 4 p.m. at Tradesman Brewing Company at 1647 King St. Extension.

There will also be food trucks, vendors and a chance to win some raffle prizes for attendees.

