Deputies looking for person of interest in deadly Orangeburg Co. stabbing

Security camera video depicts the person of interest in connection to a deadly stabbing of a Holly Hill man in the photos.(Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announces that they are looking for a person of interest in connection to a stabbing that left a Holly Hill man dead earlier this month.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to a home on Schwartz Drive late Sept. 14 where they found an unconscious man.

It was found that the 44-year-old victim had suffered from stab wounds to the upper body, Ravenell says.

In the announcement, Ravenell says, “This individual may have information in this case could be beneficial to the investigation. If anyone recognizes him, please give us a call.”

If anyone has any information about the incident or person of interest, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

