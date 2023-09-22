Dorchester firefighters engage in auto extraction training

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Dorchester County are sharpening their skills for what to do when arriving on the scene of a vehicle crash.

Motor vehicle crashes are something firefighters across the county respond to daily.

This quarterly hands-on training ensures they’re prepared for any scenario that comes their way.

The vehicles each presented specific scenarios that firefighters must use different techniques on to be successful.

Fire Chief Tres Atkinson says out of their around 500 calls a month, 60% are medical-related, and 40% are for motor vehicle crashes.

This exercise allows the first responders to figure out what parts of the vehicles they can and cannot cut, and what they can do without hurting those inside.

“It adds some realistic scenarios to what they’re doing so they can better understand how to maneuver parts and what works and what doesn’t work,” Atkinson said.

Friday was the last day of this specific training.

The next big training on the books is for the Technical Rescue Team coming up in November.

