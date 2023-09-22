SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester firefighters engage in auto extraction training

Firefighters in Dorchester County are sharpening their skills for what to do when arriving on...
Firefighters in Dorchester County are sharpening their skills for what to do when arriving on the scene of a vehicle crash.(live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Dorchester County are sharpening their skills for what to do when arriving on the scene of a vehicle crash.

Motor vehicle crashes are something firefighters across the county respond to daily.

This quarterly hands-on training ensures they’re prepared for any scenario that comes their way.

The vehicles each presented specific scenarios that firefighters must use different techniques on to be successful.

Fire Chief Tres Atkinson says out of their around 500 calls a month, 60% are medical-related, and 40% are for motor vehicle crashes.

This exercise allows the first responders to figure out what parts of the vehicles they can and cannot cut, and what they can do without hurting those inside.

“It adds some realistic scenarios to what they’re doing so they can better understand how to maneuver parts and what works and what doesn’t work,” Atkinson said.

Friday was the last day of this specific training.

The next big training on the books is for the Technical Rescue Team coming up in November.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ophelia formed off the coast of the Carolinas Friday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off Carolinas
The suspect drove off the road and directly at the deputy before hitting the power pole and...
Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of vehicle narrowly missing deputy
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two...
North Charleston Police look to ID suspects in ATM robbery
Alex Murdaugh in court in Beaufort County.
‘I want to take responsibility’: Murdaugh pleads guilty on federal financial crimes
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured when the...
18-year-old identified in Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured when the...
18-year-old identified in Berkeley Co. crash
A judge has sentenced a Berkeley County man for the sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal...
Judge sentences man after criminal sexual conduct, sexual exploitation of minors
The North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are...
Police investigating N. Charleston homicide
Tyorrie Narjay Prioleau-Seabrook, 22, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and...
Man facing attempted murder charges in James Island shooting