SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming files to appeal criminal conviction, sentencing

Former South Carolina attorney Cory Fleming filed to appeal his criminal conviction and...
Former South Carolina attorney Cory Fleming filed to appeal his criminal conviction and sentencing on Thursday.(Court TV/Pool)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been just over a week since a judge sentenced the former South Carolina attorney who pleaded guilty to state charges ranging from breach of trust with fraudulent intent, money laundering and criminal conspiracy.

Former South Carolina attorney Cory Fleming filed to appeal his criminal conviction and sentencing on Thursday.

Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Fleming to a total of 13 years, 10 months in prison on Sept. 14 based on multiple individual indictments that carried possible penalties of between five and 20 years, according to South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

The charges stem from accusations that he conspired with disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to take money from a wrongful death settlement from the estate of Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield was Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died after what was described as a “trip-and-fall” accident at Murdaugh’s home in February of 2018.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ophelia formed off the coast of the Carolinas Friday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off Carolinas
The suspect drove off the road and directly at the deputy before hitting the power pole and...
Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of vehicle narrowly missing deputy
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two...
North Charleston Police look to ID suspects in ATM robbery
Alex Murdaugh in court in Beaufort County.
‘I want to take responsibility’: Murdaugh pleads guilty on federal financial crimes
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured when the...
18-year-old identified in Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

Three Mount Pleasant mothers are leading a fight for a state child luring law after an incident...
Mothers petition for child luring law after incident in Mount Pleasant park
Charleston County and the city of Charleston are hosting a “Drive Electric Charleston” event to...
City, Charleston Co. officials to host joint electric vehicle education event
The United States Department of Education announced Sept. 15 it will allocate $199 million...
$10 million pilot program to help SC post-grad students with disabilities
A recent fire inspection by the Cainhoy Rural Fire and Rescue Department found a total of 64...
Charleston apartment complex sees 64 fire safety violations