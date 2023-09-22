SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Federal investigators will look into fatal New York crash of a bus carrying high school students

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and injured others. (WABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal investigators promised a thorough investigation into what caused a charter bus carrying a high school marching band to veer off a New York highway in a wreck that killed two adults and seriously injured other passengers.

“Our goal is to find out what happened, why it happened, and to make safety recommendations to reduce the chance that this sort of accident never happens again,” National Transportation Safety Board investigator John Humm said at a press briefing Friday in Middletown, New York.

The charter bus, one of six carrying students from Farmingdale High School, was about 30 minutes from its destination at a band camp in Pennsylvania when it crashed on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

The two adults who died were band director Gina Pellettiere, 43, of Massapequa, and Beatrice Ferrari, 77, of Farmingdale, a retired teacher who was serving as a chaperone on the trip.

Eighteen people -- 16 students and two adults -- remained hospitalized as of midday Friday, according to Bruce Blakeman, the county executive of Nassau County, where Farmingdale High is located.

In the next five to seven days, Humm said NTSB investigators will look into any mechanical issues with the bus, including its tires. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Thursday that tire failure may have been to blame for the bus going off the road.

“It’s really premature at this point just to say, boom, it was the tire, that’s what caused it,” Humm said.

Investigators will also be looking into the Long Island-based operator of the charter bus, Regency Transportation, and its drivers, to see how they comply with federal regulations. Humm said investigators have not yet spoken to the female driver of the bus, but that they plan to.

Representatives of the company have not responded to requests for comment.

Ferrari had taught in the Farmingdale school district for more than 30 years before retiring. Pellettiere taught music for close to two decades.

Pellettiere “absolutely loved what she did,” Jason Giachetti, who worked with her at a previous job, told Newsday, “and the kids loved her.”

Cordelia Anthony, a science teacher at the high school, said Ferrari was a “wonderful history teacher” and had chaperoned the band for years.

The school was open Friday with counselors available to grieving students and staff members.

The buses were taking the marching band, color guard and dancers from Farmingdale High on an annual trip to a band camp in Greeley, in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Student Anthony Eugenio, 15, was asleep on the bus Thursday when he was jarred awake to find it tipping over. He said he was able to crawl out of the bus through a window with just scrapes and bruises, but that other students were bloodied.

State police officials were asking the public on Friday for any dash camera videos that may have recorded the incident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ophelia formed off the coast of the Carolinas Friday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off Carolinas
The suspect drove off the road and directly at the deputy before hitting the power pole and...
Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of vehicle narrowly missing deputy
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two...
North Charleston Police look to ID suspects in ATM robbery
Alex Murdaugh in court in Beaufort County.
‘I want to take responsibility’: Murdaugh pleads guilty on federal financial crimes
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured when the...
18-year-old identified in Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

Three Mount Pleasant mothers are leading a fight for a state child luring law after an incident...
Mothers petition for child luring law after incident in Mount Pleasant park
Charleston County and the city of Charleston are hosting a “Drive Electric Charleston” event to...
City, Charleston Co. officials to host joint electric vehicle education event
The United States Department of Education announced Sept. 15 it will allocate $199 million...
$10 million pilot program to help SC post-grad students with disabilities
A struggling marathon runner gets a final stretch assist from her 10-year-old daughter.
‘I have to do this’: 10-year-old girl jumps into race to help her mother finish marathon
Former South Carolina attorney Cory Fleming filed to appeal his criminal conviction and...
Ex-lawyer Cory Fleming files to appeal criminal conviction, sentencing