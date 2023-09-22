Grant allows full-time firefighters to serve Cross area

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Berkeley County once served by part-time and volunteer firefighters will soon have full-time firefighters for the first time.

Central Berkeley and EMS was awarded more than $2 million from the Federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grants to be paid over the next three years.

The grant will allow the agency to hire nine firefighters to serve the Cross and Whitesville communities.

“The hiring of these personnel will be a huge benefit to our department and more importantly the community we serve,” Chief Tim Stephenson said. “The ability to immediately respond more apparatus and manpower when we receive a call will allow us to provide an even greater standard of care to our residents.”

Central Berkeley Fire and EMS spokesman Colt Roy said the agency will begin the hiring of three firefighter IIs, three firefighter II/EMTs and three firefighter II/paramedics in October.

