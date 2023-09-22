SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Cape Fear, North Carolina, northward to Fenwick...
Portions of east coast under tropical storm warning
The suspect drove off the road and directly at the deputy before hitting the power pole and...
Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of vehicle narrowly missing deputy
Alex Murdaugh in court in Beaufort County.
‘I want to take responsibility’: Murdaugh pleads guilty on federal financial crimes
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
The North Charleston Police Department is warning drivers of a crash impacting Highway 78...
Highway 78 in North Charleston reopens after crash

Latest News

Security camera video depicts the person of interest in connection to a deadly stabbing of a...
Deputies looking for person of interest in deadly Orangeburg Co. stabbing
Two men were arrested after they were accused of killing a seagull with a large stick on Folly...
Two arrested for killing seagull on the beach
Some changes are coming to the crabbing industry as both recreational and industrial crabbers...
VIDEO: Changes coming to blue crab fishing in the Lowcountry
South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources is discussing plans to combat dwindling blue...
Changes coming to blue crab fishing in the Lowcountry
That’s what Charleston Animal Society is saying in its plea for emergency fosters.
Charleston Animal Society calls on fosters for big dogs