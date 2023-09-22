Judge sentences man after pleading guilty to attempted enticement, coercion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has sentenced a Charleston man after he pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor and coercion.

Therence Jamison, 58, was sentenced to 223 months in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor and coercion, which is to be followed by a lifetime term of court-ordered supervision, First Assistant United States Attorney Brook Andrews said.

Evidence that was presented to the court showed that in the Fall of 2020, Jamison, a registered sex offender, had sexually explicit conversations on an online dating app with whom he thought was a 14-year-old boy, Andrews said.

Andrews said Jamison then made plans in November 2020 to meet with the teen at his home to engage in sexual acts. Once Jamison arrived at the home, he was met by an undercover police officer and was arrested.

This investigation was investigated by Mount Pleasant Police Department, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations, according to a press release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Orville prosecuted the case.

There is no parole in the federal system, Andrews said.

Jamison was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center but has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.