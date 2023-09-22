SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Leave the leaves: USDA encourages you to do less yardwork this fall

The USDA said the best way to help the environment is to leave the leaves where they fall –...
The USDA said the best way to help the environment is to leave the leaves where they fall – don’t rake them.(patrickheagney/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – For many homeowners, one of the biggest chores of the year is to rake their yards after all the leaves have fallen. But the United States Department of Agriculture is encouraging you to spend that time elsewhere.

The USDA said the best way to help the environment is to leave the leaves where they fall – don’t rake them.

“Rather than the tedious task of raking and bagging leaves and taking them to the landfill, the best way to reduce greenhouse gases and benefit your garden is to leave the leaves!” the department said in a news release.

Leaves serve as a natural mulch that will suppress weeds and fertilize soil.

“The more leaves left on your garden, the more feed for these micro-organisms that make soil healthier and plants grow stronger,” the USDA said. “As the leaves decay, they add organic matter back into the soil, which lessens the need for fertilizer.”

Another option is to mulch the leaves using a lawn mower. Mulch can protect the soil’s surface and stop erosion from rainfall. It can also be used as a compost mixture to use on crops.

For more leaf and gardening tips, visit the USDA’s gardening website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ophelia formed off the coast of the Carolinas Friday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off Carolinas
The suspect drove off the road and directly at the deputy before hitting the power pole and...
Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of vehicle narrowly missing deputy
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two...
North Charleston Police look to ID suspects in ATM robbery
Alex Murdaugh in court in Beaufort County.
‘I want to take responsibility’: Murdaugh pleads guilty on federal financial crimes
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured when the...
18-year-old identified in Berkeley Co. crash

Latest News

United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers expand their strike to 38 locations in 20 states. Biden plans visit to show support
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off the US mid-Atlantic coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15....
Gun violence is the ultimate ‘superstorm,’ President Biden says as he announces new federal effort
The United States Department of Education announced Sept. 15 it will allocate $199 million...
$10 million pilot program to help SC post-grad students with disabilities