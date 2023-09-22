Lowcountry high school football - Week 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 5 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off on Friday. Check back here for scores, highlights and more throughout the weekend.

9/22

Bishop England (0-3) at Philip Simmons (5-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Goose Creek (1-3) at Summerville (4-0)

Ashley Ridge (3-0) at Wando (1-3)

May River at Cane Bay (2-2)

St. James at Stratford (0-4)

West Ashley (3-2) at Timberland (1-4)

Gaffney at Ft. Dorchester (2-1)

Oceanside Collegiate (3-1) at Sumter

North Charleston (2-3) at Burke (0-5)

Colleton County (1-3) at Woodland (3-0)

Hanahan (1-3) at Porter-Gaud (5-0)

Wilson Hall at First Baptist (1-3)

Cross (4-1) at Buford

Academic Magnet (3-0) at Northwood Academy (3-1)

Manning at Baptist Hill (1-3)

Edisto at Military Magnet (1-4)

St. John’s (0-4) at Scott’s Branch

St. John’s Christian (2-3) at Conway Christian

Colleton Prep (3-2) at Spartanburg Christian

Bethesda Academy at Palmetto Christian

Dorchester Academy (3-2) at Dillon Christian

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.