SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry high school football - Week 5

File image
File image(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 5 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off on Friday. Check back here for scores, highlights and more throughout the weekend.

9/22

Bishop England (0-3) at Philip Simmons (5-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Goose Creek (1-3) at Summerville (4-0)

Ashley Ridge (3-0) at Wando (1-3)

May River at Cane Bay (2-2)

St. James at Stratford (0-4)

West Ashley (3-2) at Timberland (1-4)

Gaffney at Ft. Dorchester (2-1)

Oceanside Collegiate (3-1) at Sumter

North Charleston (2-3) at Burke (0-5)

Colleton County (1-3) at Woodland (3-0)

Hanahan (1-3) at Porter-Gaud (5-0)

Wilson Hall at First Baptist (1-3)

Cross (4-1) at Buford

Academic Magnet (3-0) at Northwood Academy (3-1)

Manning at Baptist Hill (1-3)

Edisto at Military Magnet (1-4)

St. John’s (0-4) at Scott’s Branch

St. John’s Christian (2-3) at Conway Christian

Colleton Prep (3-2) at Spartanburg Christian

Bethesda Academy at Palmetto Christian

Dorchester Academy (3-2) at Dillon Christian

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a bridge on Frampton Road damaged early...
Bridge damaged in early-morning train derailment must be replaced, SCDOT says
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
Anton Shamir Polite, 34, of North Charleston, (left) is charged with five counts of...
Charleston Police arrest 2 on drug charges
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Cape Fear, North Carolina, northward to Fenwick...
Portions of east coast under tropical storm warning
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash

Latest News

FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes the ball against the Detroit Lions...
QB Andy Dalton ready for start vs Seattle after Panthers say Bryce Young ‘isn’t expected to play’
VIDEO: Live 5 Five-Star Player of the Week: KJ Asbury - Philip Simmons RB
VIDEO: RiverDogs win 3rd straight Carolina League Championship
Gray Collegiate Academy Principal Brian Newsome speaks during a meeting at the South Carolina...
Lawmakers hear from students, schools on potential changes to SC high school sports