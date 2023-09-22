Lowcountry high school football - Week 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 5 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off on Friday. Check back here for scores, highlights and more throughout the weekend.
9/22
Bishop England (0-3) at Philip Simmons (5-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Goose Creek (1-3) at Summerville (4-0)
Ashley Ridge (3-0) at Wando (1-3)
May River at Cane Bay (2-2)
St. James at Stratford (0-4)
West Ashley (3-2) at Timberland (1-4)
Gaffney at Ft. Dorchester (2-1)
Oceanside Collegiate (3-1) at Sumter
North Charleston (2-3) at Burke (0-5)
Colleton County (1-3) at Woodland (3-0)
Hanahan (1-3) at Porter-Gaud (5-0)
Wilson Hall at First Baptist (1-3)
Cross (4-1) at Buford
Academic Magnet (3-0) at Northwood Academy (3-1)
Manning at Baptist Hill (1-3)
Edisto at Military Magnet (1-4)
St. John’s (0-4) at Scott’s Branch
St. John’s Christian (2-3) at Conway Christian
Colleton Prep (3-2) at Spartanburg Christian
Bethesda Academy at Palmetto Christian
Dorchester Academy (3-2) at Dillon Christian
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.