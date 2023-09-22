SC Lottery
Man facing attempted murder charges in James Island shooting

Tyorrie Narjay Prioleau-Seabrook, 22, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and...
Tyorrie Narjay Prioleau-Seabrook, 22, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left three people hurt on James Island.

Tyorrie Narjay Prioleau-Seabrook, 22, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Charleston County deputies were called to a reported shooting at 1961 Central Park Rd. around 10:30 p.m. on March 10.

During the investigation, deputies learned three people were outside a home when two suspects came onto the property and began firing multiple guns, an affidavit states. A witness told deputies Prioleau-Seabrook was one of the suspects.

On April 13, deputies identified Prioleau-Seabrook in a traffic stop. Officials seized a gun that matched the shell casings that were found on the scene of the March 10 shooting, the affidavit states. Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division determined the gun was fired at least fourteen times.

Prioleau-Seabrook was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Sept. 22. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

