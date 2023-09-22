SC Lottery
North Charleston Police look to ID suspects in ATM robbery

By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who robbed an ATM over the weekend.

The robbery happened between 3:45 and 3:52 a.m. at 1074 East Montague Ave. at the Wells Fargo ATM on Sept. 16, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The first suspect was seen wearing a red and black 222 Banda Anniston track jacket and a black “ONDIGO” backpack.

The second suspect was wearing a Parish Nation signature logo camo hoodie.
It’s unclear if the two persons of interest were able to get any money from the ATM.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department Tipline at 843-607-2076. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

