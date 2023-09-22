SC Lottery
Oil field worker, 30, dies on the job after inhaling fumes inside tank, sheriff says

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive worker.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – An Oklahoma oil field worker died on the job this week after inhaling fumes inside an oil tank, officials said.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office identified the worker as 30-year-old Darrell Newton of Paul’s Valley.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive worker.

Newton was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

McClain County Sheriff Landy Offolter told KOCO that Newton succumbed to fumes and then fell into approximately 12 to 18 inches of crude oil at the bottom of the oil tank.

Offolter said other employees pulled Newton out of the tank, started CPR and called 911.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

