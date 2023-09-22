Police investigating N. Charleston homicide
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating an early morning homicide.
Officers were called to Atlas Street in reference to a possible gunshot victim just before 1 a.m. Friday.
First responders found a deceased man lying on the floor of a home, a report states.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.
No arrests have been made.
