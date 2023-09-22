Tropical system forecast to stay offshore of Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is likely to become Tropical Storm Ophelia before making landfall in North Carolina Saturday morning. The storm is expected to pass over 200 miles offshore of the Lowcountry today and tonight. A sunny start to our Friday will eventually give way to an increase in clouds associated with the developing tropical system. A High Surf Advisory and high risk of rip currents are the main concerns from this storm bypassing the Lowcountry. Waves up to 5′ are expected at the beaches later today. Swimming is not recommended today! A moderate risk of rip currents will continue into Saturday as the swell begins to calm down.

The track of the storm will determine whether anyone in the Lowcountry sees any rain from this storm. The best chance of seeing rain today/tonight will be north of I-26 in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties. The heavier rain should fall from the Grand Strand north into SE North Carolina. For most, today will be a day of increasing clouds, breezy conditions and comfortable temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 70s. Wind gusts of 25-30 mph are possible today and tonight. A few gusts may exceed 30 mph in Georgetown County, closer to the center of the storm which will make a landfall between Wilmington and the Outer Banks.

A few showers are possible tonight and early tomorrow in areas north of I-26 but the storm will begin pulling away on Saturday leading to morning clouds giving way to sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will top out near 80 degrees on Saturday for the first day of Fall! Expect a mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower North. High 78.

SATURDAY: Slight Chance of a Shower Early. AM Clouds, PM Sun. High 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.