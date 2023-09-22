SC Lottery
Two arrested for killing seagull on the beach

Two men were arrested after they were accused of killing a seagull with a large stick on Folly...
Two men were arrested after they were accused of killing a seagull with a large stick on Folly Beach.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men were arrested after they were accused of killing a seagull with a large stick on Folly Beach.

Sebastian Whitesock, 20, was charged with malicious injury to animals and personal property. Jail records show he was arrested Saturday and released Sunday on a personal recognizance bond.

Braden Durst, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with ill-treatment of animals.

A police report states Folly Beach officers responded to East Ashley Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of a man who just killed a seagull.

Officers approached the pair and Whitesock admitted to killing the bird while Durst said he filmed it, according to the police report.

The video reportedly showed Whitesock throwing a large stick at the bird and the bird falling.

Whitesock “jumps for joy” then “smashed the bird,” the report states.

The report states Whitesock said he killed the bird because it was “bothering him.”

Durst was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

