1 person injured in a hunting accident in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says they are investigating a hunting accident that left one person injured Saturday morning.

In a tweet, the department says a person was shot in the abdomen with one buckshot pellet during a hunting accident in Williamsburg County.

The person was taken to a hospital, where they are in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, the tweet says.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

