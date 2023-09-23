1 person injured in a hunting accident in Williamsburg County
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says they are investigating a hunting accident that left one person injured Saturday morning.
In a tweet, the department says a person was shot in the abdomen with one buckshot pellet during a hunting accident in Williamsburg County.
The person was taken to a hospital, where they are in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, the tweet says.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.