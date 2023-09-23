FIRST ALERT: Rivers Avenue westbound closed after vehicle crash
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says Rivers Avenue westbound is shut down after a vehicle crash on Saturday.
In a Twitter post, the department says that the crash happened on Rivers Avenue westbound near Barnwell Avenue, causing the roadway to shut down.
One vehicle was involved, according to police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs. It is unclear how many people were involved, but Harvey says they suffered minor injuries.
Rivers Avenue eastbound is open without restrictions, the post says.
