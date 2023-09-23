Johns Island residents weigh in on new Maybank Village development

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development is coming to a neighborhood right off of Maybank Highway has some neighbors talking.

As you hit Timberline Drive and Maybank Highway, it takes you directly into the new neighborhood, Maybank Village. The new development is hard to miss as it sits at the front of the community.

The groundwork for a new Spinx gas station has just begun. The project has been in the works since 2021, and members of the neighborhood say they’re not happy with the development. There is only one way into the upcoming gas station, and it requires drivers to enter the neighborhood first, then turn right to get into the station.

Residents say they don’t understand why Maybank Highway needs another gas station with several stretching across the highway already.

“Why? We don’t need a gas station here. If you go a mile down Maybank that way, there’s two gas stations. If you go down Maybank that way two miles, there’s two more gas stations. So why do you need a gas station here in the middle of Maybank that’s going to cause horrendous traffic jams,” Treasurer for the Homeowners Association Bill Antonucci said.

There are serious concerns about the bright lights and noise that might come along with the Spinx Station as well.

“This gas station is coming so close to our residential properties. These people in this house right here are going to have gas pumps and gas tanks right in their backyard. The people that are building this site, people in the city council, and the people in the zoning departments don’t seem to care. We’ve had people write to them and nobody seems to care. Nobody is responding,” Antonucci said.

Despite the frustration from members of the community, the City of Charleston is allowed to do this based on zoning regulations.

“The business in question is being built under the site’s base zoning, which is a property right protected by state law,” a city spokesperson said in a statement. “That’s why the city strongly supports a comprehensive, all-of-the-above traffic-relief strategy for Johns Island, including the widening of Maybank Highway, the construction of both the northern and southern pitchforks and the completion of I-526. The city will continue to work closely with our state and county partners until Johns Island residents see real traffic relief as a result of these and other critical roadroads projects.”

