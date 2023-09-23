SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Johns Island residents weigh in on new Maybank Village development

A new development is coming to a neighborhood right off of Maybank Highway has some neighbors...
A new development is coming to a neighborhood right off of Maybank Highway has some neighbors talking.(Live 5)
By Skyler Hill
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development is coming to a neighborhood right off of Maybank Highway has some neighbors talking.

As you hit Timberline Drive and Maybank Highway, it takes you directly into the new neighborhood, Maybank Village. The new development is hard to miss as it sits at the front of the community.

The groundwork for a new Spinx gas station has just begun. The project has been in the works since 2021, and members of the neighborhood say they’re not happy with the development. There is only one way into the upcoming gas station, and it requires drivers to enter the neighborhood first, then turn right to get into the station.

Residents say they don’t understand why Maybank Highway needs another gas station with several stretching across the highway already.

“Why? We don’t need a gas station here. If you go a mile down Maybank that way, there’s two gas stations. If you go down Maybank that way two miles, there’s two more gas stations. So why do you need a gas station here in the middle of Maybank that’s going to cause horrendous traffic jams,” Treasurer for the Homeowners Association Bill Antonucci said.

There are serious concerns about the bright lights and noise that might come along with the Spinx Station as well.

“This gas station is coming so close to our residential properties. These people in this house right here are going to have gas pumps and gas tanks right in their backyard. The people that are building this site, people in the city council, and the people in the zoning departments don’t seem to care. We’ve had people write to them and nobody seems to care. Nobody is responding,” Antonucci said.

Despite the frustration from members of the community, the City of Charleston is allowed to do this based on zoning regulations.

“The business in question is being built under the site’s base zoning, which is a property right protected by state law,” a city spokesperson said in a statement. “That’s why the city strongly supports a comprehensive, all-of-the-above traffic-relief strategy for Johns Island, including the widening of Maybank Highway, the construction of both the northern and southern pitchforks and the completion of I-526. The city will continue to work closely with our state and county partners until Johns Island residents see real traffic relief as a result of these and other critical roadroads projects.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ophelia formed off the coast of the Carolinas Friday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off Carolinas
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured when the...
18-year-old identified in Berkeley Co. crash
The suspect drove off the road and directly at the deputy before hitting the power pole and...
Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video of vehicle narrowly missing deputy
The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two...
North Charleston Police look to ID suspects in ATM robbery
Alex Murdaugh in court in Beaufort County.
‘I want to take responsibility’: Murdaugh pleads guilty on federal financial crimes

Latest News

The United States Department of Education announced Sept. 15 it will allocate $199 million...
$10 million pilot program to help SC post-grad students with disabilities
VIDEO: $10 million pilot program to help SC post-grad students with disabilities
Three Mount Pleasant mothers are leading a fight for a state child luring law after an incident...
Mothers petition for child luring law after incident in Mount Pleasant park
Charleston County and the city of Charleston are hosting a “Drive Electric Charleston” event to...
City, Charleston Co. officials to host joint electric vehicle education event