New tropical depression forms in Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hours after Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina, the season’s 17th tropical depression formed in the tropical Atlantic.

Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Seventeen was located near latitude 15.6 North, longitude 38.8 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph and this general motion with a slight decrease in forward speed is expected during the next few days.

Satellite-derived wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb or 29.74 inches.

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says the storm is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm this weekend or early next week. If it reaches tropical storm strength, it would take the name Philippe.

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seventeen has developed this morning over the Central Tropical Atlantic. This system is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Philippe later this weekend or early next week as it moves westward. No threat to our area at this time. pic.twitter.com/XeXB8duyQi — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) September 23, 2023

The National Hurricane Center said the depression formed mid-morning Saturday, more than five hours after Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina.

Ophelia was expected have little impact on the Lowcountry’s weather Saturday, aside from cooler temperatures and cloudy skies.

There is no immediate threat to land for the new tropical depression as early storm tracks anticipate a turn toward the northern Atlantic by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.