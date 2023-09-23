Ophelia bringing us clouds and cooler temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Ophelia will make landfall in North Carolina this morning. Due to its close proximity to the Lowcountry, clouds and breezy conditions will be around for most of the day. With the clouds and a northwesterly wind, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for most of the area. Areas along and west of 26 may reach 80 degrees, depending on the amount of sunshine. Make sure to use caution if you are heading to the beach today as there’s a moderate risk for rip currents with wave heights of 3-5′. A few showers are possible, most spots will stay dry. Sunshine returns on Sunday as high pressure builds into the region, highs for the day will be in the mid to upper 80s. We stay dry on Monday with highs near 90 degrees. A disturbance will bring a better chance of showers and storms to the area by the middle of the week with highs in the 80s.

TROPICS: Ophelia will move into the Mid Atlantic today. No concerns for our area as this system is pulling away from us this morning. An area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands has a high chance of development over the next few days. A tropical depression is likely to form early next week as this system moves westward. The next name on the list is Philippe.

TODAY: Slight Chance of a Shower Early. AM Clouds, Some PM Sun. High 78, Low 64.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88, Low 68.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90, Low 70.

TUESDAY: Isolated Showers & Storms. High 87, Low 67.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated Showers & Storms. High 82, Low 66.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 81, Low 66.

