Tropical Storm Ophelia makes NC landfall, brings cooler weather to Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Ophelia nearly reached hurricane strength as it made landfall along the North Carolina coast early Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center confirmed that Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle in North Carolina around 6:15 a.m. with estimated maximum winds of 70 mph. Had maximum sustained winds reached 74 mph, it would have made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane.

Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

The 5 a.m. data from the National Hurricane Center, taken just over an hour before the storm’s landfall, showed the storm 25 miles southwest of Cape Lookout.

For the Lowcountry, Ophelia brought cloudy and breezy conditions, but for the most part, little to no rain, Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said.

“So it was a very close call with this, but it looks like our area managed to get out of the worst of the weather,” he said.

Highs on Saturday will vary from the low to mid-70s east of Interstate 26 to the upper 70s to near 80 west of I-26.

Some spots in Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties may be stuck in the upper 60s, he said.

“As Ophelia pulls away, we’ll start to see some of those clouds break up. But for most of the day we should be mainly cloudy,” he said.

Sunshine is expected to return to the area Sunday.

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall this morning near Emerald Isle, North Carolina. This system will bring tropical storm force winds to the Mid-Atlantic this weekend. Aside from rough surf, no additional impacts are expected for our area. pic.twitter.com/SHOo0kDpZv — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) September 23, 2023

As for Ophelia, a turn toward the north is forecast later Saturday, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Ophelia will reach the coast of North Carolina within the next couple of hours, and then move across eastern North Carolina, southeastern Virginia, and the Delmarva Peninsula the rest of Saturday and Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Had that wind speed reached 74 mph, Ophelia would have become a Category 1 hurricane.

Little change in strength is forecast before landfall along the coast of North Carolina. Weakening is expected after landfall through the rest of the weekend, and Ophelia is likely to become an extratropical cyclone Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 310 miles from the center. NOAA buoy 41037 at Wrightsville Beach Offshore recently reported a sustained wind of 54 mph and a gust to 83 mph. A sustained wind of 43 mph and a gust of 53 mph was recently reported near Morehead City, North Carolina.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 981 mb or 28.97 inches based on aircraft reconnaissance data.

Hurricane Nigel moving quickly to the northeast

At 5 a.m., the center of Hurricane Nigel was located near latitude 40.6 North, longitude 47.8 West, or about 495 miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada. Nigel is moving toward the northeast near 30 mph and this motion is expected to continue the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Nigel is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 977 mb or 28.85 inches.

Tropical wave being watched in eastern Atlantic

A tropical wave located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

The National Hurricane Center says environmental conditions could help the storm develop into a tropical depression by the weekend or early next week as it moves west at about 10 to 15 mph.

If it becomes a tropical storm, the next name on the list would be Phillipe.

But it is far too early to tell where the system may go or whether it would have any direct impacts on the Lowcountry.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.