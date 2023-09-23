SC Lottery
Tropical Storm Philippe forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Philippe formed Saturday afternoon in the Atlantic.
Tropical Storm Philippe formed Saturday afternoon in the Atlantic.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The season’s newest tropical depression rapidly strengthened into the 16th tropical storm, Philippe.

At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 15.6 North, longitude 39.7 West. Philippe is moving toward the west near 14 mph. A continued westward motion at a slightly slower forward speed is expected into early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Very gradual strengthening is expected during the next several days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb or 29.68 inches.

The National Hurricane Center said the depression formed mid-morning Saturday, more than five hours after Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina.

Ophelia was expected have little impact on the Lowcountry’s weather Saturday, aside from cooler temperatures and cloudy skies.

There is no immediate threat to land for the new tropical depression as early storm tracks anticipate a turn toward the northern Atlantic by the middle of the week.

