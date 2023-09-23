SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman facing dozens of animal abuse charges after 55 dogs were removed from her home

April Mclaughlin is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after 55 dogs were removed from her Arizona home. (Source: KPHO)
By David Baker, KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a woman is under arrest and facing dozens of animal cruelty charges.

KPHO reports that a search at a Chandler-area home ended Friday night with more than 50 dogs being rescued from a reported animal rescue.

Police said they searched the home of April Mclaughlin after receiving information from a veterinary professional regarding the condition of three dogs.

According to officers, they could smell a foul odor when they arrived at the home and requested a hazardous materials team.

“We wanted to ensure there weren’t hazardous fumes occurring at the residence with first responders inside a very small home,” said Chandler Police Sgt. Emma Huenneke.

Authorities said 55 dogs were taken from Mclaughlin’s home after their investigation into the rescue started on Sept. 8 regarding animal abuse allegations.

Mclaughlin was taken into custody Friday night. She was booked on 55 counts of animal abuse, 55 counts of animal cruelty and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

Huenneke said the dogs in the house were mostly mixed breeds and special needs dogs.

The rescue in question is called the Special Needs Animal Welfare League. Other rescuers have previously made requests to have it investigated.

A Texas rescue reportedly sent a dog named Butters to the Chandler rescue. But when the team saw pictures of the disabled dog looking thin, they went to investigate.

Mclaughlin said the allegations are untrue.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured when the...
18-year-old identified in Berkeley Co. crash
The North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs victim of Atlas St. homicide
South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources is discussing plans to combat dwindling blue...
Changes coming to blue crab fishing in the Lowcountry
Two men were arrested after they were accused of killing a seagull with a large stick on Folly...
Two arrested for killing seagull on the beach
Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, at approximately 6:15...
Tropical Storm Ophelia makes NC landfall, brings cooler weather to Lowcountry

Latest News

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, at approximately 6:15...
Tropical Storm Ophelia makes NC landfall, brings cooler weather to Lowcountry
Tropical Storm Philippe formed Saturday afternoon in the Atlantic.
Tropical Storm Philippe forms in Atlantic
Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Coastal North Carolina hit by flooding as Tropical Storm Ophelia moves inland
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government