Fields guides South Carolina State past The Citadel 31-10

Corey Fields Jr. passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns to lead South Carolina State to a...
Corey Fields Jr. passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns to lead South Carolina State to a 31-10 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.(Live 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Corey Fields Jr. passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns to lead South Carolina State to a 31-10 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.

Fields connected with Justin Smith-Brown for a 34-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead for South Carolina State’s Bulldogs (1-3) after one quarter.

Colby Kintner kicked a 25-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to get The Citadel’s Bulldogs (0-4) on the scoreboard. But Fields hit Keshawn Toney for a 21-yard touchdown with 38 seconds left and South Carolina State led 14-3 at halftime.

Fields hit Smith-Brown for a 35-yard touchdown and Gavy Zimmerman kicked a 22-yard field goal to put SCSU up 24-3 heading to the final quarter.

Tyler Smith added a 1-yard touchdown run for SCSU. Cooper Wallace caught a 39-yard pass from Graeson Underwood for The Citadel’s lone touchdown with 2:16 remaining.

Fields completed 19 of 25 passes with one interception. He also rushed six times for a team-high 55 yards. Smith-Brown finished with three catches for 75 yards.

Underwood completed 10 of 19 passes for 138 yards with one interception for The Citadel (0-4).

South Carolina State had 556 yards of offense, while holding The Citadel to 202.

___

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

