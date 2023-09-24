Georgetown Co. deputies searching for man in armed robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a grocery store.

Deputies released a surveillance image in connection with a robbery at the Piggly Wiggly in Andrews Sunday morning.

Investigators say they are trying to identify the man shown in the security camera image.

“A suspect confronted the manager as he arrived to open the store prior to 7 a.m.,” sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Anyone who can identify the man in the image or who has information about this incident should call 843-546-5102.

