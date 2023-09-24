SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Georgetown Co. deputies searching for man in armed robbery

Investigators released a surveillance image showing a man they call a suspect in an early-morning robbery.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a grocery store.

Deputies released a surveillance image in connection with a robbery at the Piggly Wiggly in Andrews Sunday morning.

Investigators say they are trying to identify the man shown in the security camera image.

“A suspect confronted the manager as he arrived to open the store prior to 7 a.m.,” sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Anyone who can identify the man in the image or who has information about this incident should call 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center says it expects Tropical Storm Philippe to reach borderline...
Tropical Storm Philippe could become hurricane by end of week
Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, at approximately 6:15...
Tropical Storm Ophelia makes NC landfall, brings cooler weather to Lowcountry
The North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are...
Charleston Co. Coroner IDs victim of Atlas St. homicide
Three Mount Pleasant mothers are leading a fight for a state child luring law after an incident...
Mothers petition for child luring law after incident in Mount Pleasant park
The North Charleston Police Department says Rivers Avenue westbound is shut down after a...
Crash closes portion of Rivers Ave. in North Charleston

Latest News

Investigators released a surveillance image showing a man they call a suspect in an...
VIDEO: Georgetown Co. deputies search for armed robbery suspect
The National Hurricane Center says it expects Tropical Storm Philippe to reach borderline...
Tropical Storm Philippe could become hurricane by end of week
Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has an update on newly-formed Tropical Storm...
VIDEO: Philippe could reach hurricane strength by end of week
Charleston County and the city of Charleston are hosting a “Drive Electric Charleston” event to...
City, Charleston Co. officials to host joint electric vehicle education event