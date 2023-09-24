SC Lottery
Gonzales passed for 5 of Western Carolina’s 11 TDs in a 77-21 rout of Charleston Southern

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cole Gonzales passed for five of Western Carolina’s 11 touchdowns in a 77-21 rout of Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Western Carolina (3-1) scored TDs on eight straight drives before its only punt with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter. The Catamounts finished with 683 yards without a turnover and held Charleston Southern to 223.

Gonzales completed 14 of 16 passes for 299 yards and two of his scoring throws hitting AJ Colombo, who finished with 95 yards receiving. Corey Washington made three catches for 108 yards. Five others had touchdown receptions for the Catamounts.

Desmond Reid ran for a pair of touchdowns and had 111 of the Catamounts’ 237 yards rushing.

TJ Ruff had 96 yards rushing on 15 carries and ran for two touchdowns for Charleston Southern (1-2).

