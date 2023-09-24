Rivers Avenue westbound closed after vehicle crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says Rivers Avenue westbound was shut down after a vehicle crash on Saturday.

In a Twitter post, the department says that the crash happened on Rivers Avenue westbound near Barnwell Avenue, causing the roadway to shut down.

One vehicle was involved, according to police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs. It is unclear how many people were involved, but Harvey says they suffered minor injuries.

As of 7:41 p.m., Rivers Avenue westbound was reopened.

