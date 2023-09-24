Sunshine returns with warmer temperatures to close out the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunshine returns today as high pressure builds into the region behind Ophelia; highs for the day will be in the mid to upper 80s. We stay dry on Monday with highs near 90 degrees. A disturbance will bring a better chance of showers and storms to the area by the middle to the end of the week with highs near 80 degrees

TROPICS: Ophelia has weakened and transitioned into a post tropical cyclone as it lingers over the Mid-Atlantic. Tropical Storm Philippe over the Central Atlantic is expected to undergo slow strengthening early this week as it prepares for a northward turn before reaching the Lesser Antilles. No threat to our area at this time.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88, Low 68.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 90, Low 70.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Showers & Storms. High 88, Low 68.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers & Storms. High 82, Low 66.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers & Storms. High 81, Low 65.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers & Storms. High 81, Low 65.

